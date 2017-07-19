Mesa man accused in girlfriend's shooting death

Luis Angel Gonzalez. (Photo: MCSO)

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a Mesa man has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide in the shooting death of his 17-year-old girlfriend.

Mesa police say 19-year-old Luis Angel Manuel Gonzalez was taken into custody Tuesday.

He was ordered held without bond at his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Authorities say Gonzalez had an active warrant for his arrest at the time of the shooting.

According to court documents, Gonzalez told police he was picking up his gun and looking at it before placing it in his pocket and he accidentally fired it.

Gonzalez's girlfriend was found with a gunshot wound to her forehead when officers arrived on the scene.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the girl's name was being withheld because she's a juvenile.

