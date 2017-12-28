MCSO: Sun City massage parlor suspect arrested

A convicted robber has been arrested again, accused of breaking into a Sun City massage parlor and stealing about $805 worth of items.
Keith Benavidez, Jr., 29, faces burglary, unlawful entry and criminal damage charges, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Surveillence video captured a man Dec. 14 kicking in a locked door at the parlor, confronting an employee and stealing an iPhone, cash and a day planner that had a key inside.
An employee at the business told MCSO that a man called twice the next day, asking if the employee needed the key back.
MCSO detectives received an anonymous tip that Benavidez was bragging about robbing the parlor and served a search warrant on his home.
According to MCSO, Benavidez has served a prison term for a robbery string in Phoenix and also had a warrant out for failure to appear on a Mesa criminal damage charge.
He's being held on a $7,700 bond.
