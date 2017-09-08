MCSO posse member arrested for kidnap, assault and impersonating an officer

David Isho. (Photo: MCSO)

Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man earlier this week for acting like he was one of their own.

David Isho, a member of the MCSO Desert Foothills Posse, stands accused of holding multiple people at gunpoint during an argument about cars racing and trespassing Wednesday evening.

Isho, 58, faces charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and impersonating an officer, according to a release from MCSO.

He told the victims that he was with the sheriff's office, but the release specified that Isho is not a deputy. Instead, he's volunteered as a commander in the Desert Foothills Posse.

The release said Isho has been removed from the posse.

