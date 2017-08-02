MCSO: Man threw Molotov cocktails at 4th Avenue Jail

A Molotov cocktail burns at the 4th Avenue Jail Aug. 1, 2017. (Photo: MCSO/Surveillence video)

Deputies have arrested a Mesa man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at the 4th Avenue Jail on two different occasions Tuesday, according to Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.

The sheriff announced the arrest of Michael Anthony Arreola, 27, at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

According to Penzone, the first incident was just after 2 a.m. Tuesday and the second was just before 7 p.m.

Video shows a white minivan pull up and the driver appears to toss a Molotov Cocktail over the van, smashing on the sidewalk. Nobody was injured, but a pedestrian was nearby in the first incident.

The Molotov cocktails lit a few square fee of the sidewalk on fire for several minutes before eventually burning out.

Penzone said he considers Arreola's actions an attack on MCSO personnel and others in the jail, as well as people in the area.

MCSO worked with the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center to narrow down the suspect vehicle to fewer than 20 possibilities.

Arreola was arrested without incident at his Mesa home around 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to an MCSO release.

He's being held in the Maricopa County Jail while the county attorney's office prepares charges.

He has previous arrests for assault, burglary and damaging property in Phoenix and Tempe, as well as California, per MCSO.

