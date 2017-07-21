MCSO: Fountain Hills family was bound in home bathroom and robbed

Randy Vogelzang after a violent robbery. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a violent robbery of a Fountain Hills home from earlier this month.

Randy Vogelzang told deputies he and his fiancee Julie Fitzsimmons, along with their 18-year-old daugher, were tied up and robbed by two men early the morning of July 15.

According to MCSO, the men came through the garage door and assaulted Vogelzang before tying the three residents up and forcing them into a bathroom, blocking the bathroom door.

They stole cell phones, cash and other items before fleeing in Vogelzang's Volvo, which deputies found about a half-mile away near Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards.

Deputies are still searching for the suspects.

Vogelzang was treated for a cut on his face.

Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe account for the family.

© 2017 KPNX-TV