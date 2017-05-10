Maryvale community leader: Police should unseal Saucedo court docs

A sketch of the Serial Street Shooter on the ground in Maryvale. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A Phoenix community leader says authorities should be more transparent and make public more information about the arrest of 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo in the serial shooting killings of nine people.

Former state lawmaker Lydia Hernandez said Wednesday that she doesn't want to feel a sense of false security if Saucedo is not in fact the shooter.

Saucedo is accused of killing nine people in 12 shootings from August 2015 to July 2016. Saucedo proclaimed innocence Monday in a court appearance before a judge and is jailed without bail.

RELATED: Who is Aaron Saucedo, the Serial Street Shootings suspect?

A judge acting on a request from prosecutors has sealed court documents detailing evidence investigators gathered implicating Saucedo.

Hernandez says authorities should unseal the case.

Rosa Pastrana is a neighborhood block watch leader in Maryvale, the largely Latino neighborhood where most of the killings happened.

She says she's confident police investigated thoroughly and arrested the right suspect.

© 2017 Associated Press