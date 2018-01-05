Man indicted in child porn case for allegedly buying videos from New River mom

Robert Canales booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - A Texas man was extradited to Arizona and indicted by a state grand jury in a child molestation and internet pornography case involving a New River mom, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Robert Canales is facing five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of molestation of a child, and three counts of sexual conduct for a minor for allegedly purchasing videos showing Keri Harwood molesting her 3-and 6-year-old children, according to a news release from the AG's office.

Court documents obtained by 12 News in August of 2017 showed 28-year-old Harwood allegedly recorded herself molesting her children during their bath time at her New River home.

According to the AG's office, the videos were then allegedly emailed to Canales who paid for them.

Harwood previously told investigators she needed the money, according to court documents obtain in August.

Canales was arrested at his parents' home in Sugarland, Texas in October of 2017, according to the AG's office. He was extradited to Arizona in December.

Canales was released on $150,000 bond during his initial appearance in court. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 9.

