Man gets 30 years for killing Chandler officer

Chandler Det. Carlos Ledesma. (Photo: Chandler PD)

PHOENIX (AP) - Another man charged in the killing of an undercover Chandler police officer during a 2010 undercover drug bust has been sentenced to prison.

Doarnell Jackson was sentenced Thursday to a 30-year prison term for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana for sale.

He also was sentenced to four years of probation for aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

Jackson pleaded guilty in the case last month.

Police say 34-year-old Detective Carlos Ledesma died in a July 2010 gunfight.

They say Ledesma and other officers posed as dealers and showed two suspects a marijuana sample before arranging for a sale at a home in south Phoenix.

Thandika Singleton and John Howard Webber previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case and are serving their prison sentences.

