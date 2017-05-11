Man dies in shooting inside Phoenix QuikTrip bathroom

A man died Thursday after being shot in a bathroom inside QuikTrip May 11, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - One man died in a shooting inside a QuikTrip bathroom Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix police officers responded to reported gunshots near Interstate-17 and Camelback Road just before 12:30 p.m.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, witnesses reported seeing and hearing an altercation between two men in the bathroom of the gas station.

One of the men shot at the other during the altercation, witnesses told police. The shooter cooperated with the officers and alleged that the other man was physically assaulting him, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

