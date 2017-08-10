Man arrested for shooting video up women's skirts at Scottsdale Nordstrom

Robert Hurtado. (Photo: Scottsdale PD)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Douglas man was captured on surveillance footage shooting cell phone video up a woman's skirt at a Scottsdale Nordstrom store Saturday.

Robert Fernando Hurtado, 31, faces one count each of unlawful videotaping, voyeurism and disorderly conduct.

A woman told a Nordstrom employee that Hurtado had filmed up her friend's skirt while they shopped around 4 p.m. Saturday. She took a photo of Hurtado and her message was relayed to Scottsdale PD.

Security followed Hurtado on foot and via surveillance footage until police arrived.

Hurtado turned over his cell phone to officers and they found multiple upskirt videos, including one that matched the Nordstrom victim's clothing that day.

Hurtado admitted he had taken footage up multiple women's skirts, including earlier Saturday at a Mesa Walmart, and videos found on the phone corroborated that statement.

He told police he lived in Tucson but was visiting family in the Valley. Police paperwork lists residence in Douglas.

