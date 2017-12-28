Florida doctor accused of masturbating while examining patient, according to arrest warrant

Om Kapoor. (Photo: Florida State Attorney's Office)

A Florida doctor has been accused of masturbating while examining a patient at Jacksonville's Baptist Hospital, according to the Affidavit for Arrest Warrant from the State Attorney's Office.

According to the affidavit, the victim had been seeing Dr. Om Kapoor, 47, and infectious disease specialist, for about a year. The victim stated that Kapoor instructed him to remove his clothes so he could be physically examined. The victim said he has been asked to do this three or four times by Kapoor.

However, on Dec. 14, the victim said that Kapoor was examining his lower extremities, buttocks, and genitals when he heard Kapoor make a noise, according to the affidavit. When the victim looked over his shoulder, he describes that Kapoor had his genitals exposed and was masturbating into a napkin.

At that time, the victim turned to yell at Kapoor who continued to masturbate, according to the affidavit. The victim felt a "sticky substance" on his leg, which he believed to be semen.

Kapoor allegedly told the victim that he was attractive and that he needed to keep coming to see him. Kapoor also allegedly told the victim he would, "take good care" of him.

The victim got dressed and was escorted out by Kapoor. The victim was given a new appointment and Kapoor went into another examination room to the next appointment. The victim returned to his examination room to collect the napkin Kapoor had been using out of the examination room garbage can.

The victim went to police to file a report and turn over the napkin.

Kapoor denies these allegations. He has been charged with exposure of sexual organs and battery. He was released from jail after making bond. He is on leave from his job at Baptist Health pending an investigation.

Baptist Health said in a statement:

We take seriously any allegations, especially charges of this nature, filed against physicians on the medical staffs of Baptist Health hospitals.

We are cooperating with the police investigation regarding the allegations. Dr. Kapoor is on a leave of absence pending investigation.

According to Kapoor's practitioner profile on the Department of Health website his license is clear and active additionally, there are no emergency actions disciplinary cases or public complaints on file prior to this incident.

Kapoor declined an interview with First Coast News.

