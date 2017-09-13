Litchfield Park man charged in wife's murder, 2 years after he claimed to find her dead in bed

After an ongoing investigation into the death of Chinonye Udechime , MCSO homicide detectives issued a warrant for the arrest of her husband Elias Udechime and arrested him without incident on Sept. 5. (Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office arrested a Litchfield Park man last week in connection to the murder of his wife who died 2 years ago.

After an ongoing investigation into the death of Chinonye Udechime, MCSO homicide detectives issued a warrant for the arrest of her husband Elias Udechime and arrested him without incident on Sept. 5.

On September 24, 2015, Elias called MCSO deputies early in the morning claiming to have found his wife in bed, "not breathing and cold to the touch" after taking medication the night before, according to the MCSO investigation.

Elias told investigators that his wife had made suicidal statements to him in the past, MCSO said.

In June 2016, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner ruled Chinonye's death was, in fact, homicide.

According to MCSO, the couple had a history of domestic violence and Elias was arrested after a fight the February before.

Udechime is facing charges of second-degree murder and is being held in the Maricopa County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

