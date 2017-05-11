Kingman man foils heroin deal by texting wrong number -- it was police

Christopher Willmon. (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

KINGMAN, Ariz. - A Kingman man accidently texted the wrong number while he was trying to sell heroin.

This led to the arrest of seven people, including himself.

Christopher Willmon, 46, confirms he was home when he arranged a deal to sell heroin.

Officers with the Arizona Department of Corrections Parole say Willmon texted them attempting to sell them the drugs. The Mohave Area General Narcotics enforcement Team (MAGNET) detectives were notified and searched his home earlier this week.

Willmon was found hiding in a shed near his home. He had his cell phone and the heroin he was trying to sell with him at the time.

When officers searched the home they found numerous items of drug paraphernalia for sales of methamphetamine.

Meantime, the homeowner, Jon Dudek, admitted to detectives that he has been selling methamphetamine for more than 50 years. Mark Napoleone, Irvin Sanford, Christopher McKee, Ashley Wright and Mark Napoleone were also arrested on various warrants and drug paraphernalia charges.

