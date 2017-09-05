Kidnap suspect arrested in Vegas after driving ex-girlfriend through Arizona

Joseph Hetzel. (Photo: Henderson, Nevada PD)

The California man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and taking her to Arizona and Nevada was arrested Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Police in Henderson, Nevada said they found a stolen vehicle related to the case in Las Vegas and found Joseph Hetzel, 52.

Hetzel stands accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend Virginia Paris, 55. Paris was found Tuesday morning at the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino near the Arizona-Nevada border, according to KSNV in Las Vegas.

Hetzel and Paris were seen Monday morning leaving a hotel in Valle near the Grand Canyon, and police believed at that time that they may be en route to Las Vegas.

The first sighting of Hetzel and Paris in Arizona came Sunday morning at a Starbucks in Goodyear.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office began investigating the believed kidnapping Saturday night in Solvang, California.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Hetzel has previously served time in prison for possession of items used to make explosive devices, using explosive devices with the intent to terrorize, felony vandalism and criminal threats. Hetzel is believed to have access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Paris reportedly sought a restraining order against Hetzel, which was granted, but has yet to be served, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

