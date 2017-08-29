Inmate who walked away from Phoenix work detail arrested in Coolidge

Christina Felix. (Photo: Arizona Department of Corrections)

An Arizona Department of Corrections inmate who walked off her work detail Monday in east Phoenix has been found and arrested in Coolidge, according to DOC officials.

Christina L. Felix, a minimum custody inmate, was on a supervised off-site work crew near I-10 and 48th Street when she disappeared Monday.

She had been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison out of Pinal County on car theft charges. Felix was found just after 1 p.m. Tuesday and taken back into custody.

“ADC appreciates the incredible work by our Fugitive Apprehension Unit and law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Marshals Service and Arizona Department of Public Safety, to help quickly track down Inmate Felix and return her to state custody without incident,” said ADC Director Charles L. Ryan.

DOC officials said she will face new charges and additional time behind bars for leaving the crew. It's not clear how she got to Coolidge.

