High school instructor in Casa Grande accused of sending inappropriate texts to minor

Anthony Martinez was arrested Sept. 17, 2017, accused of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. (Photo: Pinal County)

An instructor at a Casa Grande high school was arrested Sunday when police investigated inappropriate text messages between him and a student, police said.

Casa Grand police arrested Anthony Martinez, 53, on one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Martinez is listed as the JROTC Teacher at Vista Grande High School.

High school staff were alerted of inappropriate texts between Martinez and a 15-year-old female student back on Aug. 30. Police were notified and an investigation began right away.

CGPD detectives uncovered information from the text messages that may be enough to charge Martinez.

Martinez turned himself into police Sunday.

The Pinal County Attorney's Office may now decide to bring formal charges against Martinez.

© 2017 KPNX-TV