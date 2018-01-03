'Grimace Bandit' suspected of robbing 7 Arizona banks arrested in Mississippi

The Grimace Bandit. (Photo: FBI)

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a woman suspected of robbing seven banks in Arizona over a three-month span this year has been arrested in Mississippi.

FBI officials in Phoenix announced Wednesday that 33-year-old Miranda Maloney was taken into custody late last month by FBI agents and Gulfport, Mississippi police officers.

Authorities nicknamed the robber the "Grimace Bandit" for wearing a purple shirt and a purple scarf during some of the robberies.

Maloney is accused of robbing three banks in Phoenix and one each in Tucson, Marana, Goodyear and Yuma between Sept. 30 and Nov. 4.

The FBI didn't immediately release any additional information on the robberies or Maloney's Dec. 23 arrest.

