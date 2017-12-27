Glendale police searching for bank robbery suspect

Glendale police released these photos of a man suspected of robbing a bank in December 2017. (Photo: Surveillance photo/Glendale PD)

PHOENIX - The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery and a person of interest -- both are believed to be the same man.

According to a department spokesperson, on Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m., a man entered a bank near 69th Avenue and Bell Road and stole some money before getting away.

A few days earlier, a man who is believed to be the robbery suspect entered a bank directly across the street and was asking suspicious questions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Silent Witness.

As the year comes to a close, the FBI is reporting a total of 116 bank robberies occurred this year throughout the state.

Compared to last year, that's a slight increase of about nine percent or about 10 more robberies.

A spokesperson for the agency explained that although there was an uptick this year, comparing numbers to 2008 reflects a decrease in robberies by about 15 percent. The department investigated about 300 bank robbery cases that year.

© 2017 KPNX-TV