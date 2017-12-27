KPNX
Glendale police searching for bank robbery suspect

Despite the numbers, here are some tips to protect you and loved ones if you happen in the area of an active robbery.

Charly Edsitty , KPNX 6:31 PM. MST December 27, 2017

PHOENIX - The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery and a person of interest -- both are believed to be the same man.

According to a department spokesperson, on Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m., a man entered a bank near 69th Avenue and Bell Road and stole some money before getting away.

A few days earlier, a man who is believed to be the robbery suspect entered a bank directly across the street and was asking suspicious questions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Silent Witness.

As the year comes to a close, the FBI is reporting a total of 116 bank robberies occurred this year throughout the state.

Compared to last year, that's a slight increase of about nine percent or about 10 more robberies. 

A spokesperson for the agency explained that although there was an uptick this year, comparing numbers to 2008 reflects a decrease in robberies by about 15 percent. The department investigated about 300 bank robbery cases that year.

