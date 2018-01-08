Glendale mom facing serious charges after being accused of smothering daughter

Amber Sagarnaga tells an investigator about the night her daughter died. (Photo: Glendale Police Department)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A mom accused of smothering her 6-month-old now faces serious charges, after admitting to playing a role in the tiny child's death. now for the first time, we are seeing her honest, yet damaging interview with police.

In an interview with police, Amber Sagarnaga opens up about what happened the night her daughter died back in June 2017. Sagarnaga tells investigators her baby would not stop crying, so she held a comforter over her face. It wasn't the first time.

PREVIOUSLY: Glendale mom accused of smothering 6-month-old girl

"I tucked it around her kinda too, to keep her cries from coming out," Sagarnaga said.

Authorities then asked if she held the comforter down a couple weeks ago over her face and Sagarnaga responded, "Yes."

But this time it was different.

"I don't know," Sagarnaga said. "I think because I didn't take the blanket off of her."

Investigator: "And before you did? But this time you didn't?"

"I just left it on her because I figured she was fine," the mom said.

But the baby wasn't fine. Police say the 6-month-old was blue and not breathing, pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigator: "Did you mean to do that?"

"I didn't sit there and smother her or anything, because I was trying to put the kids to sleep," Sagarnaga said. "It was like two seconds. I swear it just felt like a few seconds holding and letting go. She was still crying."

Sagarnaga said she ignored her now dead daughter and put her other two kids to sleep so she wouldn't, "do anything worse." She even admitted to authorities that she never bonded with the baby.

"I was just recently thinking that maybe we could give her up for adoption or something," Sagarnaga said.

Sagarnaga also says she struggles with depression and thought about killing herself and her three children.

The trial for the case is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2018.

© 2018 KPNX-TV