Gilbert man accused of killing wife, covering it up

Mark-Eric Ponsati. (Photo: MCSO)

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a Gilbert man killed his wife and tried to cover it up by saying she fell in the bathtub.

Police say 36-year-old Mark-Eric Ponsati called 911 on Sept. 7 to report that his wife had slipped in the bathroom and hit her head. She was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police then received calls from relatives of the woman who said the couple had a tumultuous marriage and that she had told them Ponsati threatened to kill her if she tried to leave him.

Court documents also show that the scene appeared to be staged and that an autopsy found the woman could not have died by the single-fall injury Ponsati described.

Ponsati was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder.

