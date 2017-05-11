Former classmate: Phoenix Serial Street Shooting suspect Aaron Saucedo was 'sweet'

Aaron Saucedo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - 12 News has learned the suspected Serial Street Shooter, 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo, went to grade school in the Madison School District from 2002 to 2008.

A former classmate spoke to 12 News, requesting to remain anonymous, and shared her grade-school classmate was a happy and friendly kid who did not exhibit any signs of violent behavior.

"When Aaron's name popped up, I thought, 'Absolutely not,'" she said. "No. There's no way we could believe it."

The woman learned of her former classmate's alleged crimes on social media when mutual friends realized they attended school with Saucedo.

The Phoenix Union High School District confirmed Saucedo attended North High School from 2009 to 2010 and then transferred to Central High School for one semester and then completely withdrew from the district in January 2011.

A spokesperson for the district said a month later a charter school requested his transcripts and that is the last record they have in his file.

