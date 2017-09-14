Flagstaff man arrested following high-speed chase that injured 6

Tito Whiterock. (Photo: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating a serious injury accident with multiple victims after a man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol led officers on a high-speed chase.

This incident started late Wednesday night when officers were first called to a drive-by shooting. Witnesses told officers they saw someone leave the scene in a black vehicle. No one was injured during the shooting.

Meantime, another officer located that same black vehicle at a city park, but the driver took off at a high speed, eventually running into another vehicle.

Six individuals, including the driver were transported to the hospital for treatment.

During this investigation, Tito Whiterock, 30, of Flagstaff was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing from a police officer. He remains in the Coconino County jail.

This case is actively being investigated and additional charges may result as the investigation continues. As information becomes available and can be released, it will be posted to www.fpdtransparency.com.

© 2017 KPNX-TV