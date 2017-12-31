DCSO: DougCo deputy killed by suspect was 29-year-old father

(Photo: Chris Hansen, KUSA)

KUSA - The deputy who was shot and killed Sunday morning after responding to a disturbance was a 29-year-old father, according to the Douglas County sheriff.

Zackari Parrish died on Sunday after, according to the sheriff's office, a suspect at a Highlands Ranch apartment opened fire.

"Zack was a smiley kid," Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said of the fallen deputy. "[He was] eager to work, eager to serve."

Parrish worked at the DCSO for about seven months. He came there from the Castle Rock Police Department. He's survived by a wife and two young children.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock holds press conference after suspect shoots, kills deputy on Sunday morning. (Photo: KUSA)

Four other law enforcement officers who were shot in the melee are all stable, according to Spurlock. Those officers are Mike Doyle, 28, Taylor Davis, 30, Jeff Pelle 32 and Tom O’Donnell, 41.

O’Donnell is an officer with Castle Rock Police. The other three deputies are with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect responsible has been shot and is dead the agency tweeted. Spurlock wouldn't release the name of the suspect, but did say he was known to law enforcement.

Two civilians were also shot by the suspect. Spurlock said during a noon press conference they suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Just after 5 a.m., deputies responded to the incident at the Copper Canyon apartment complex.

Just after 5 a.m., deputies responded to the incident at the Copper Canyon apartment complex. Spurlock said it was "almost immediately after" law enforcement arrived and was let in by someone who lived there that shooting began. All of the officers were shot very quickly and went down within seconds of each other, Spurlock continued.

The roommate of the suspect is cooperating with law enforcement. He was not injured.

One of the deputies who was shot is Jeff Pelle, the son of Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Mark Wagner, a public information officer with the agency, tweeted a statement from the Pelle family saying Jeff underwent surgery but is "in good spirits considering the gravity and severity of what occurred earlier this morning."

(Photo: SKY9)

The Copper Canyon complex is on County Line Road, between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.

A procession for the fallen deputy started at Littleton Hospital around 10:30 a.m. as the motorcade made its way to the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

According to Linda Watson, a spokesperson for Sky Ridge Medical Center, the hospital received three patients involved in the incident who are all in non-critical condition. She did not specify whether these were law enforcement officers or civilians.

Firefighters salute as procession for fallen DougCo deputy drives by. (Photo: SKY9)

Alyssa Parker with Littleton Adventist Hospital confirmed it has taken in four patients in connection with Sunday's incident. Parker could not comment on the conditions of these patients.

The scene is active and people are advised to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, law enforcement urged anyone who lived in the area to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. That order has since been lifted.

An emergency shelter has been set up at Highlands Ranch Recreation Center at Eastridge at 9568 S University Blvd. Anyone who has been displaced from their homes because of this incident is encouraged to head there.

Just after 5 a.m., deputies responded to the incident at the Copper Canyon apartment complex. During the investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured, the agency reported. (Photo: SKY9)

C-470 is closed from Quebec Street to University Boulevard and County Line Road is closed from Colorado Blvd. to University Blvd for the investigation.

President Donald Trump tweeted about this shooting on Sunday, saying in part, "We love our police and law enforcement."

Procession for fallen deputy on I-25. (Photo: SKY9)

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol are all on accident alert because of this incident.

During an accident alert, drivers involved in wrecks are asked not to call law enforcement unless a driver is impaired, it's a hit and run, someone is injured or dead or if damaged vehicles are blocking the road.

(Photo: Twitter)

There is a fund for fallen officers in Douglas County. Those interested in donating can find more information here.

Gov. John Hickenlooper released the following statement about the shooting:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of Deputy Parrish. We can only imagine the depth of grief they are experiencing.



We also hope for a speedy recovery for the Douglas County deputies and the Castle Rock police officer injured in the incident, as well as the residents who also were affected.



The call to protect and serve too often leads to this ultimate sacrifice. We are grateful for the service of Deputy Parrish, his fellow deputies, and that of the Castle Rock police officer. We pray for their and their families’ strength and resolve in the days and months ahead.



Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the following statement about Sunday's shooting:

My heart breaks for all of those affected by the terrible tragedy in Douglas County. Jaime and I are praying for the citizens and Deputies injured at the scene, and our hearts go out to the family of the Deputy who was fatally wounded. Our law enforcement officers work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe and today all of Colorado stands with our law enforcement community.

Spurlock said at this point, investigators are still waiting for search warrants. Neighbors are allowed in, but not to that immediate area.

© 2017 KUSA-TV