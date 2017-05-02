Couple found dead at home near Williams; Jeep missing

Arizona news (Photo: 12 News)

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) - The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the Red Lake Community near Williams.

Sheriff's officials say the bodies of an adult man and woman were found Tuesday morning at their home about eight miles north of Williams.

They say authorities received a call from a neighbor of the victims reporting he had found his neighbor dead.

Deputies from the Williams District responded to the home and say the couple's vehicle is missing.

The names of the homicide victims weren't immediately released.

© 2017 Associated Press