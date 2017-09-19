Chandler PD: 2 shot, suspects still loose

Chandler police investigating a shooting Sept. 19, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

Chandler police are searching for suspects in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds near Erie and Colorado streets after receiving reports of a fight in the area around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the victims were both taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Officers are investigating vehicles near Hamilton and Chandler boulevards that match witness descriptions of suspect vehicles.

This is a developing story -- we'll provide more information as it becomes available.

