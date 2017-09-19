Chandler PD: 2 shot, suspect arrested

Chandler police investigating a shooting Sept. 19, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

Chandler police have arrested a man after a double shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds near Erie and Colorado streets after receiving reports of a fight in the area around 2:30 p.m.

They determined the fight and the shooting were not related despite being located near one another.

Police said the shooting victims, ages 17 and 41, were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Chandler PD has not identified the suspect in the case or the victims.

Police did not say whether they were still looking for any additional suspects.

