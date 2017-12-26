Baby, 11-year-old girl dead after hours-long Christmas Day standoff in Phoenix

Police at the scene of a shooting near 16th Street and Highland Avenue Christmas Day 2017. Dec. 25, 2017. (Photo: Bianca Buono/12 News)

PHOENIX - A Christmas Day standoff ended with the death of an 11-year-old girl and a baby.

On Monday around 3:45 p.m., police officers responding to a shooting found a woman shot to death outside an apartment complex near Highland Avenue and 16th Street in Phoenix.

Police surrounded the apartment complex as a male suspect was inside one of the apartments. Negotiations with the suspect continued for hours.

Police held out hope the children -- believed to be inside the apartment with the barricaded suspect -- were still alive. Unfortunately that was not so.

Police said around 10 p.m. officers were able to see inside one of the windows of the apartment and spotted the baby dead.

Officers made entry into the apartment and exchanged gunfire with the suspect while looking for the 11-year-old girl.

The suspect eventually surrendered, police said, and was taken into custody. The girl was found dead in the apartment.

An officer was injured in the exchange, but its not clear whether he suffered a gunshot wound or was hit by shrapnel.

Sierra Scott was celebrating Christmas with family elsewhere when she got a frantic call from her mother.

"We don't know what's going on," said Sierra Scott. Her mom lives inside The Highland apartment complex.

"We were at Christmas dinner with my other family and she called me hysterical saying that she heard over 15 shots," said Scott.

Scott rushed to the scene only to find dozens of police cars, armored trucks and fire engines. The streets surrounding the complex were completely shut down and her mom was unable to get out.

"My mom said everything's going on four doors down from the apartment," Scott explained.

"It just, it sucks even talking about it. It gives me goosebumps but I hope half of it isn't true," said Gibson Daoud.

Daoud and his family live in the apartment complex. Like many others, they were out at the time of the apparent shooting and were unable to return home for Christmas.

"I just can't believe that this would happen period, let alone on Christmas," said resident Kristen Alexander.

Officers believe the situation was likely related to domestic violence.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

