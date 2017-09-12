Arizona teacher pleads guilty to sex with exchange student

Joshua Shroder, 36, is a teacher at Rainbow Valley Elementary School in Buckeye, Arizona. (Photo: Goodyear PD)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - An Arizona elementary school teacher accused of sexual conduct with a 17-year-old girl who's a foreign exchange student from Sweden has changed his plea to guilty.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 36-year-old Joshua Schroder pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Goodyear police arrested Schroder in February on suspicion of nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Schroder teaches at Rainbow Valley Elementary School and is the coordinator of a foreign exchange student program. He's been teaching fourth grade for the past decade.

The girl allegedly exchanged more than 600 text messages with Schroder in the span of a month before the relationship allegedly turned sexual.

