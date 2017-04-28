Sexual predator continued to blame underage victims for his crimes

Joshua Lamar Snyder. (Photo: MCSO)

A convicted sexual predator has admitted to his crimes, but refused to accept responsibility for molesting a 7-year-old girl because she “kept rubbing her body against him,” according to court records. He also stated that “although he thought the victim was too young to have sex, she basically blackmailed him into complying with her. She said either he had sex with her or she would tell her mother what they were doing.”

Joshua Snyder has been arrested multiple times for sexually assaulting underage girls, and when he was out on probation, he assaulted more victims and skipped mandatory sex offender treatment several times.

Snyder was captured again April 15, and police are investigating whether the convicted predator offended again during his most recent stint outside of prison while on lifetime probation.

Name: Joshua Lamar Snyder

Date of Birth: April 29, 1982

Age: 34 years old

Description: White male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest that read "Sarah" and "Liberty," as well as a rose with angels. His left leg has a tattoo sleeve and his right leg has skull tattoos

Crime: Probation violation -- sexual conduct with a minor, molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor. Snyder is a convicted child sex offender and is on lifetime probation for his crimes against children.

Snyder’s crime: Synder was originally charged with molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor. But he was convicted of attempted molestation of a child and attempted sexual conduct with a minor as part of a plea agreement reached on Oct. 18, 2000. He was also given lifetime probation and required to register as a sex offender.

Court records obtained by 12 News give insight into this particular case.

In the pre-sentence report, Snyder stated that he molested the 7-year-old girl because she “kept rubbing her body against him.” He also stated that “although he thought the victim was too young to have sex, she basically blackmailed him into complying with her. She said either he had sex with her or she would tell her mother what they were doing.” The author of the report noted, “Again, this is supposedly coming from a 7-year-old little girl that was habitually molested by the defendant for years.”

Court records reveal he failed to attend sex offender treatment on Nov. 30, 2011, April 18, 2012, Aug. 16, 2012, Aug. 23, 2012 and Oct. 4, 2012.

Records show he seemed to get back on track in terms of his probation and was following through with attending sex offender treatment regularly.

But Snyder wasn’t finished with his crimes against children. He was arrested on Feb.18, 2014 for two new felonies related to child sex crimes. He committed sex offenses while on probation for sex offenses, court records show.

On Feb. 26, 2013, Snyder, the convicted sex offender, was indicted by a Maricopa County Grand Jury on four felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The state alleged Snyder knowingly and intentionally engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex with a 15-year-old girl. Court records including the probable cause form shows the victim told Phoenix police that Snyder would buy her alcohol, which she would drink and then they would engage in sexual intercourse.

Phoenix police conducted a confrontation call with the victim calling Snyder telling him she was pregnant. During that call, police say Snyder admitted to having sex with her several times. The victim then told Snyder that she was 16 and didn’t know what to do. Police say Snyder told her several times that he would “figure it out” and that he may “go to prison over this.” When police interviewed Snyder he admitted to having sex with the girl but told detectives he thought she was 19 years old. Police reports show this contradicted what was said on the confrontation call.

Maricopa County prosecutors offered Snyder a plea deal. On Feb. 5, 2015 Snyder pled guilty to two counts of sexual conduct with a minor in this case. In the State’s sentencing memorandum, Deputy County Attorney Alexis Lindquist attempted to go for the maximum sentence, writing that Snyder “continues to push blame on the victim in this case.” And that Snyder is a “sexual predator” who is dangerous to our community. The victim’s father was interviewed and stated that he fears for his daughter’s safety, she had become more vulnerable and had to seek out mental health treatment with a psychiatrist as a result of Synder’s actions. He also told investigators that this has greatly affected their family.

Snyder was sentenced to 1.75 years in prison. He had already served more than 400 days in the county jail awaiting trial. He was given credit for time served. He was admitted to the Arizona Department of Corrections on April 16, 2015 and released on Aug. 19, 2015.

On March 29, 2017, his probation officer, Bridget Secrest filed a petition in Maricopa County Superior Court to revoke Snyder’s probation. As soon as Snyder was released from state prison on Aug. 19, 2015, he was on lifetime probation as a sex offender and required to continue to register as a sex offender.

Secrest wrote she had reason to believe Snyder committed new crimes against children -- a laundry list she detailed in the petition using the testimony of Phoenix police officer Clinton Swick. The testimony included that he “Furnished Harmful Items to a Minor, committed Sexual Abuse of a Minor and engaged in Sexual Conduct with a Minor,” all of this on or about March 12, 2017. She wrote that Snyder absconded and his whereabouts were not known.

She also indicated Snyder failed to pay his probation service fee, sex offender registration fee and other court fees. She also wrote that he did not actively participate and remain in the sex offender treatment at Mountain Valley Counseling and was subsequently discharged from sex offender treatment as a result of his refusal to comply. Maricopa County Court Commissioner John R. Doody issued a warrant for Snyder’s arrest. But it would take several weeks to find Snyder. 12 News profiled the case on its website and social media pages.

On Saturday, April 15, 2017, Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with Silent Witness notified 12 News, saying Snyder was captured by Maricopa County Adult Probation and the U.S. Marshals Service. Details of his arrest and subsequent capture were not available. Court records do not yet indicate any new charges Snyder is facing.

MCSO confirms Snyder is still in custody. He has not been released from jail.

