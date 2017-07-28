Arizona's Most Wanted: Motel 6 assault

A suspect accused of assaulting a Tempe Motel 6 July 10, 2017. (Photo: Silent Witness)

Name: Unidentified Suspect

Age: Unknown

Description: Black male, approximately 30 years old, around 6 feet tall, 220 pounds and has a goatee

Wanted for: Tempe police say the suspect viciously attacked and nearly beat to death the manager of a Motel 6 in Tempe.

Officers say the victim, who's said to be in his 60s, suffered severe injuries and at last check remained in the hospital.

Footage of the beating, which was captured by surveillance cameras, shows the suspect punch the manager in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The suspect then continues to punch the man in the face repeatedly before taking off on foot leaving the manager's lifeless body on the ground.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect's identify is asked to call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

Those would like to remain anonymous can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS .

