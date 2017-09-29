Arizona's Most Wanted: Elton Jardines

Name: Elton Jardines

Age: 29

Description: White or Hispanic male, 5’6”, 150 lbs., tattoos on right arm and chest. He may be using an alias and could have altered his appearance.

Wanted for: The murder of two women outside of a Phoenix Convenience store. On May 31, 2009 at approximately 1:45 a.m., Phoenix police say a woman Jardines was with got into a physical fight with a group of women standing outside of the Quick Trip on 27th and Northern avenues.

Investigators say Jardines went to the car he and his friends were riding in, got a gun and shot several rounds into the air.

They say he then walked up to the group of women, pointed the gun directly at them and fired multiple shots at the group.

Crystal Michelle Arrona and Joanna Ray Lopez were struck and killed. Two other women were struck, but sustained non-fatal injuries.

