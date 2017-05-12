Arizona's Most Wanted: East Valley crime spree

Three crime spree suspects inside a Circle K April 14, 2017. (Photo: Chandler PD/surveillance video)

Date of Crime: April 14, 2017

Wanted: 3-4 young men for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, vehicle theft and more.

Chandler Police Det. Seth Tyler says three Hispanic men forced their first victim into the trunk of his own car, a black Nissan Sentra at gunpoint in the 1200 block of North Mesa Drive. They released the man unharmed at another location in Mesa and drove off in his car.

Three hours later Chandler Police say the men were seen at a Best Buy parking lot adjacent to the Chandler Fashion Center at 3100 West Frye Road with black sweatshirts and masks covering their faces. Det. Tyler says they approached a man in the parking lot and pointed guns at him and demanded everything he had. The police report shows he was told, “Give me everything. Don’t do anything stupid.”

He managed to throw his wallet in his car and close the door before the encounter. But he did hand over his iPhone. The victim said they all spoke with accents that sounded like they were native Spanish speakers. The victim did not initially call police. Instead he went home and used a Find my iPhone app to wipe the data. A short time later a passerby found the stolen iPhone near the 101 Freeway and Ray Road. The man who found the phone called the victim.

While this armed robbery was going down in the parking lot, an unarmed off-duty Phoenix police officer sensed something was wrong. He did not see the actual robbery but he heard the victim yelling and then saw three suspects get in the black car and peel out of the parking lot. He decided to follow them. He called 911 and identified himself, giving the dispatcher very specific details about the car and the occupants including the license plate number which was returned as a stolen vehicle. As he followed the suspects, they realized they were being tailed and one of them threw the stolen iPhone out the window into the shrubs at Thunde Park.

The off-duty cop continued following the car around the Chandler Fashion Center and then into residential neighborhoods. All of a sudden on the 911 call you hear the officer say, “He has a gun." The 911 dispatcher asks him if it’s the driver or passenger. He says it was both. He later reported that he could see their fingers were inside the trigger guards and they were ready to fire. He gives the dispatcher a good accounting of who’s inside the car but is told to stand down that other Chandler police units are on their way.

The suspects eventually abandoned the stolen Nissan Sentra in the 2300 block of West Comstock Road. A neighbor thought they were out of place and took a photograph of the men from behind and called police. Chandler Police Det. Seth Tyler says the neighbor’s actions were critical in this case.

"It turned out being a really big break for us," Tyler said, "because if that individual wouldn’t have done that it could have taken a long time to find that car.”

Detectives found fresh shoe prints on the hood of the car and believe the suspects used the car to climb a block wall allowing direct access to Dobson Road from Comstock Road where they ditched the car on top of a lawn.

Employees at a strip mall on Dobson Road reported seeing the three men loitering around the businesses. One employee of Bosa Donuts said she gave one of them a key to the bathroom and he was in there a long time while his friends waited outside and then they left. Employees from Palm Beach Tanning Salon say the men waited outside the salon for about a half hour before leaving.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from the Circle K across the street from the strip mall. The three men are seen walking into the store purchasing fountain drinks and then leaving. But they were caught on high-quality surveillance video which shows one had a tattoo on his neck similar to that described by the man who was forced into the trunk of his own car and helped a sketch artist draw a composite. The surveillance video also shows small backpacks which can be seen in the photograph the neighbor gave to police around the time they ditched the car.

Det. Tyler says the men left clothing along the way during their crime spree.

“We’re hoping that somebody can identify at least one of these individuals," he said.

If you have any information or recognize any of these young men, you are urged to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4440.

Since the crime spree began in Mesa, you can also call Mesa Police at 480-644-2211. Both departments are working together to capture these suspects wanted for multiple counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, kidnapping and other crimes.

Silent Witness is also offering a reward if your information leads to their identification, arrest and indictment. You can remain anonymous. The number to call is 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

