Arizona's Most Wanted: Cricket Wireless robber

A man who is accused of robbing a Cricket Wireless store in south Phoenix July 23, 2017. (Photo:Surveillence video/Silent Witness)

It seemed like a normal day inside the Cricket Wireless on 83rd Avenue near Lower Buckeye Road.

The store is often busy but on the afternoon of July 23, only a few people walked in between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

One of those people was dressed in a Dallas Cowboys jersey and a Chicago Bulls cap.

“He’s asking the employee about plans and phones and cost,” said Silent Witness Det. Mike Fischer.

The would-be customer was a criminal who was about to rob the place.

“As soon as no customers were in there, he went behind the counter toward the register and he’s demanding money,” said Fischer.

Video cameras inside the store captured the tense moments as the female employee directed the suspect to the two cash drawers.

“He put his hands on his waistband and showed the clerk the outline of a gun,” said Fischer.

The suspect can then be seen grabbing money out of the register before taking off. Police now need your help to catch the suspect before he strikes again.

If you think you recognize the man, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377). You could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

