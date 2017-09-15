4 teens arrested, accused of killing Flagstaff man after he touched teen girl

Lawrence Sampson-Kahn and Kayson Russell. (Photo: Flagstaff PD)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Flagstaff say a group of teens killed a 23-year-old man after he allegedly inappropriately touched one of the girls involved in the killing.

Flagstaff police said on Friday that Jaron James was found dead on Sept. 7 and that four teens, including two who are underage, have been arrested.

Police say James was killed at a motel and that the suspects knew him. They say the group attacked James after he touched one of the suspects, a 16-year-old girl from Flagstaff.

Eighteen-year-old Lawrence Sampson-Kahn and 19-year-old Kayson Russell are among the four arrested. The Associated Press does not typically identify underage crime suspects.

