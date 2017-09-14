4 officers, 2 suspects hurt in Goodyear domestic fight

Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Four Goodyear police officers were hurt Thursday evening when they responded to a fight among family members.

According to Goodyear police, none of the officers have serious injuries.

Two of the three suspects involved in the fight were taken to the hospital with injures from the scene near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue.

All three -- two males and one female -- face charges of aggravated assault and interfering with arrest, according to police.

Goodyear police have not said how the fight started.

© 2017 KPNX-TV