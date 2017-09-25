2 hurt, 1 killed in northwest Phoenix; man detained

PHOENIX - Three people were shot in northwest Phoenix Monday evening, according to police.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Two other people, a man and a woman, were taken to a nearby hospital, a police spokesperson said.
Police did not have any information about their conditions.
Officers have detained a man away from the scene, and police said he is was likely involved in the shooting.
Police are still investigating.
