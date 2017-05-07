Couple found dead after possible murder-suicide at Maricopa home

MARICOPA, Ariz. - A couple was found dead in a Maricopa home after what appeared to be a murder-suicide, police said.
Police said they received a call Sunday afternoon about shots fired at a home near North Hartman Road and West Bowlin Road.
Officers set up a perimeter and tried to contact the home’s occupants but got no response.
When police entered the home, they found a 69-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police said the incident is believed to be a murder-suicide in relation to the woman’s terminal medical condition.
No other subjects are believed to be involved.
