Couple found dead after possible murder-suicide at Maricopa home

12 News , KPNX 7:15 PM. MST May 07, 2017

MARICOPA, Ariz. - A couple was found dead in a Maricopa home after what appeared to be a murder-suicide, police said.

Police said they received a call Sunday afternoon about shots fired at a home near North Hartman Road and West Bowlin Road.

Officers set up a perimeter and tried to contact the home’s occupants but got no response.

When police entered the home, they found a 69-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the incident is believed to be a murder-suicide in relation to the woman’s terminal medical condition.

No other subjects are believed to be involved. 

