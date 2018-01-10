Corporate Tax Cut prompts APS to announce rate reduction

A light switch. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Barring a surprise rejection vote by regulators, Arizona Public Service electric customers will see a reduction in their electricity bill by February or March.

APS, Arizona's largest utility company, announced this week that because Congress cut the corporate tax rate, those savings will be passed on to customers.

The corporate rate drops from 35 percent to 21 percent. APS announced it will reduce the cost of each kilowatt-hour of electricity to customers for an average savings of $4.68 a month, or $56 per year.

"APS anticipates additional tax-cut savings will be available at a later date once the full impact of the new law is realized," an email from APS stated.

Corporation Commissioner Bob Burns says the rate drop was already baked into a previous agreement with APS. The commission is conducting its own calculation to ensure the credit is the proper amount, he said.

“I don’t see any problems coming up that would prevent this from happening,” Burns said. “The taxes that are paid by the utilities are paid within the rates. That’s part of the rates. So when they get a significant rate reduction, it’s only right that the customer would be the one to see the benefit.”

The next open meeting is Feb. 6 when the commission is expected to vote on the action.

Both solar and grid customers will see the same benefits, Burns said.

The commission approved a rate hike last August that amounted to an average of $6 per month.

© 2018 KPNX-TV