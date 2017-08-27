Close Texas Cares - Donate WUSA 7:34 PM. MST August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas needs you, donate today.All TEGNA stations are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.All donations are tax deductible. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 2 in critical condition after dog attack Aransas Pass community a '100 percent' disaster Former sheriff Joe Arpaio shows us his pardon from Trump Why Trump ignored 'rule of law' with Arpaio pardon Faces Of Heroin Vanessa Abbott Videos show Denver cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits Protestor arrested for allegedly kicking tear gas can at police Grand Canyon is in need of repairs Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio pardoned by President Donald Trump Man loses job over post that sparked outrage on Facebook More Stories Former U.S. Senate candidate Wil Cardon dies at age 46 Aug 27, 2017, 10:01 a.m. Nursing home residents rescued from waist-deep flood water Aug 27, 2017, 1:37 p.m. Donald Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio 'not legitimate' Aug 27, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs