Rescue Roundup returning to Flagstaff Saturday

The annual Rescue Roundup animal adoption event is returning to Wheeler Park in Flagstaff on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature over 30 rescues, shelters and vendors with all different breeds of cats and dogs.

Rescues from all over come," said Lakin Minic from Coconino County Humane Association. "Animals of all breeds are going to be there, pretty much anything you're looking for you're going to find."

In addition to pet adoptions, there will be a low-cost shot clinic open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary and all procedures are done at the park.

There will also an opportunity for pet owners to microchip their pets for only $20.

