Red Cross offers Target gift cards for a pint of blood

A medical professional drawing blood from a patient. (Photo: dontree_m/Thinkstock)

Despite an emergency call for blood and platelet donations, the American Red Cross is seeing a serious summer shortage.

Blood donation appointments have dropped through mid-July by 30 percent, so the Red Cross is upping the ante. As an incentive for scheduling a donation appointment, between July 26 and Aug. 31, the Red Cross will give you a $5 Target eGiftCard.

Eligible donors of all types are urgently needed. Blood products are being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations come in.

“The blood supply is like a cell phone battery, it constantly needs recharging,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives and encourage those who haven’t to consider rolling up a sleeve and give the gift of life. It only takes about an hour but can mean a lifetime for patients.”

Nearly 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were given through the Red Cross in May and June, prompting the emergency call in early July. The shortfall is equal to the Red Cross not receiving any blood donations for more than four days.

How to help

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and the completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged.

Here are some of the upcoming blood donation events in the Phoenix area:

July 30

Metrocenter Mall-1078

9617 N Metro Parkway W.

Suite 1001

Phoenix, AZ 85051

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Aug. 1

The South Mountain Salvation Army

1351 East Broadway

Phoenix, AZ 85040

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Aug. 2

Ultimate Software

7272 E Indian School Road

Suite 480

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Aug. 3

Digital Air Strike

6991 E Camelback Rd #B300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Aug. 4

Trapp Technology

2600 N. Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85004

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Yucca Library

5648 N 15th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85015

9 a.m. - 02:30 p.m.

Aug. 5

Muse Apartments

1616 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85004

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Springhill Suites

1601 W Rio Salado Pkwy

Tempe, AZ 85281

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Aug. 7

Commonwealth Casualty Company

2500 N. 24th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Aug. 10

4600 Washington Building

4600 E. Washington

3rd Floor

Phoenix, AZ 85034

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 12

LDS Tempe Stake

2707 S College Avenue

Tempe, AZ 85282

7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 13

Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix-Biltmore

2001 East Highland Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85016

9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 14

RSM US LLP

501 N. 44th Street, Suite 300

Phoenix, AZ 85008

9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KVOA