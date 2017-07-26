Red Cross offers Target gift cards for a pint of blood

Despite an emergency call for blood and platelet donations, the American Red Cross is seeing a serious summer shortage.
Blood donation appointments have dropped through mid-July by 30 percent, so the Red Cross is upping the ante. As an incentive for scheduling a donation appointment, between July 26 and Aug. 31, the Red Cross will give you a $5 Target eGiftCard.
Eligible donors of all types are urgently needed. Blood products are being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations come in.
“The blood supply is like a cell phone battery, it constantly needs recharging,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives and encourage those who haven’t to consider rolling up a sleeve and give the gift of life. It only takes about an hour but can mean a lifetime for patients.”
Nearly 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were given through the Red Cross in May and June, prompting the emergency call in early July. The shortfall is equal to the Red Cross not receiving any blood donations for more than four days.
How to help
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and the completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged.
Here are some of the upcoming blood donation events in the Phoenix area:
July 30
Metrocenter Mall-1078
9617 N Metro Parkway W.
Suite 1001
Phoenix, AZ 85051
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Aug. 1
The South Mountain Salvation Army
1351 East Broadway
Phoenix, AZ 85040
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Aug. 2
Ultimate Software
7272 E Indian School Road
Suite 480
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Aug. 3
Digital Air Strike
6991 E Camelback Rd #B300
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Aug. 4
Trapp Technology
2600 N. Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Yucca Library
5648 N 15th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
9 a.m. - 02:30 p.m.
Aug. 5
Muse Apartments
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Springhill Suites
1601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Aug. 7
Commonwealth Casualty Company
2500 N. 24th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85008
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Aug. 10
4600 Washington Building
4600 E. Washington
3rd Floor
Phoenix, AZ 85034
9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Aug. 12
LDS Tempe Stake
2707 S College Avenue
Tempe, AZ 85282
7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 13
Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix-Biltmore
2001 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Aug. 14
RSM US LLP
501 N. 44th Street, Suite 300
Phoenix, AZ 85008
9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
