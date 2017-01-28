Queen Creek community rallies around family devastated by deadly fire

A picture of the Arnett family at Queen Creek High School as the community honors the family after the loss of Juliet Arnett and her 12-year-old son, Josh. (Photo: Rich Prange/12 News)

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - The Queen Creek community came together Saturday morning at Queen Creek High School in an effort to honor the Arnett family.

"Obviously it's emotional and it brings up a lot of sad feelings for what happened, but this has helped us in so many ways, it's hard to even convey it," said Jon Arnett.

Arnett spoke with 12 News on behalf of his family about the devastating loss of his mother, Juliet, and Josh, his 12-year-old brother.

Both Juliet and Josh died Thursday after a fire broke out at the family's Queen Creek home.

“Juliet was just a wonderful mother and a wonderful friend to all," said family friend Clarion Estrada

Community members are now helping to raise money for the family through a GoFundMe page, breakfast and bake sale as well as T-shirt sales.

The shirts were made with the initials J & J emblazoned on them in honor of Juliet and Josh.

One organizer told 12 News they'd already reached and surpassed their goal of selling 200 shirts.



Arnett says the outpouring of community support has helped his family cope with this unimaginable tragedy.

"It's a testament to the kind of lives my mom and little brother led," Arnett said. "That's a huge thing for us to see that it wasn't just us that lost someone."

Many people at the fundraiser remembered the beautiful people Juliet and Josh were.

Josh, who had autism, was known for having a captivating personality and infectious smile.

"He would run around the playground and go down the slide a hundred times, and he was just happy and it was just contagious when you saw him smile," Estrada said.

The GoFundMe page for the Arnetts has already raised more than $100,000 in donations.

