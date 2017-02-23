Pride Run Phoenix 2017

(Photo: Benitez, Jennifer)

12 News is a proud partner this year of the Annual Pride Run and Walk happening on Saturday, March 25th.

There is something for all skill levels from walkers to runners along Central Avenue from uptown to downtown Phoenix.

To register for Pride Run Phoenix click here.

The Annual Pride Run is a professionally timed and uses a USATF certified course and it is not pet friendly due to course restrictions. Here are a look at the course maps.

Half Marathon (click here for map)

Start: Christown Spectrum Mall at 6:30am

Finish: Phoenix Art Museum

10K (click here for map)

Start: Christown Spectrum Mall at 7:30am

Finish: Phoenix Art Museum

5K (click here for map_

Start: Near Phoenix Art Museum at 9am

Finish: Near Phoenix Art Museum

The Annual Pride Run and walk helps support the LGBT community within the Phoenix metropolitan area and also benefits the Phoenix Pride Scholarship Program, which helps those in need within the LGBT communuty by helping them obtain or further their education. They will also be collecting much needed personal hygiene products such as full size body wash, deodorant, toilet paper and baby/personal hygiene wipes for the Tumbleweed Center for Youth Development.

To register for Pride Run Phoenix click here.

(© 2017 KPNX)