Prescott nonprofit is sending everything it has to help Hurricane Harvey victims

Volunteers at Blankets 4 Kids pack items for Hurricane Harvey victims (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Volunteers from Blankets 4 Kids in Prescott started boxing up all of their inventory early Tuesday to send to Houston and the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Ron Campbell, the director of Blankets 4 Kids, says he got the idea to help when he saw the flooding and destruction Hurricane Harvey caused in Houston.

"When I saw the video and the people and the volunteers picking up the kids out of the flooded areas with hardly anything on their backs, it grabs you," said Campbell.

Everything in Campbell's backyard warehouse is going to be sent to Houston over the next few months with the help of the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross.

"We have about 4,000 or 5,000 pounds (of stuff)," he said.

The nonprofit organization provides hats, scarfs, stuffed animals and blankets to children in need in the Prescott area.

“We have a great nonprofit, Blankets 4 Kids, that can help in disasters. So it was a natural fit for us,” said Judy Bluhm, a volunteer and local realtor.

For now, the items from the warehouse will be packed in boxes, then sent to a storage unit until they can get on a truck to Houston.

“We want them to know that our thoughts and prayers are with them and we want you to grab a blanket and keep yourself warm," said Campbell.

In 2014, over 4,700 items were given to children in need.

There are multiple donation drop-off bins in Prescott, Prescott Valley and one in Chino Valley.

