Here's the best time to see the Grand Falls

Photo of the Grand Falls, or "Chocolate Falls," on the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Taken on March 6, 2016. (Photo: Daniel James)

If you haven't visited the Grand Falls in Arizona, you need to add it to your list of must-see places.

Located on the Navajo Nation, the Grand Falls, or "Chocolate Falls," is Arizona's largest waterfall and it's currently flowing.

Snow melt from the White Mountains streams into the Little Colorado River and allows the Grand Falls to flow during the spring.

According to the website Flagstaff.com, the best time to see the falls flowing is March or April, but there is also a short period during the summer when you can see the falls.

The water can flow heavily during this time due to monsoon storms.

If you would like to see the Grand Falls in person this year, visit the Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation website.

PHOTOS: Grand Falls in Arizona

