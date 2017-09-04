HOUSTON - In the aftermath of tragedy, sometimes people just want to talk. So we built a booth at the GRB and just listened.

The stories we heard were full of heartbreak and hope.

"I didn't know if we were gonna make it," one child said. When he found out later his mom was OK he prayed and said "Thank you, Jesus."'

"We were in the flood for a day-and-a-half. We were calling 911 constantly," said a survivor who was finally jet-skiied out by a neighbor.

"I'm not gonna lie, I was terrified," said another.

"I have so much stress on me right now," said a woman who lost everything.

"At least I'm alive," said a man who also lost everything.

