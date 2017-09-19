Glendale fire dog Topaz dies from brief illness

Topaz the fire dog. (Photo: Glendale Fire Department)

The Glendale Fire Department is mourning this week after losing a member of its family.

Topaz, the department's crisis canine, died Monday. A release from the department said the yellow Labrador retriever suffered from a brief illness.

Topaz is "best remembered for his work with children and bringing comfort to those whose lives he touched while on emergency calls," the release read.

The dog's handler, Lynette Pompa, brought him to the department from Michigan's Paws with a Cause Foundation.

K9-158 (Topaz's official call sign) was initially brought in to be a seizure service dog, but he learned the canine crisis response role for public safety.

The semi-retired dog was scheduled to be fully retired from service by the end of 2017.

"He was a well-known canine in the community and wore his badge with pride and distinction," the release said.

On behalf of Valley residents, we thank Topaz for his service. May he rest in peace.

© 2017 KPNX-TV