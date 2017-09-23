Free admission to Arizona Science Center on last weekend of September

Arizona Science Center Entrance on Aug. 21, 2017, the day of the "Great American Eclipse" (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - If you missed out on Smithsonian Magazines Museum Day Live! on Saturday, don’t fret. You can still enjoy a free weekend at the Arizona Science Center next week.

The Arizona Science Center is offering free admission on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 as part of Fry’s Free Weekend.

Guests can peruse the interactive exhibits throughout the center's four levels and check out a variety of hands-on demonstrations and activities.

Because you’re not the only person who appreciates free things, be prepared for heavy crowds on those days.

All guests will need to check in prior to entering the Science Center. To help the lines move along faster, you can register online and print out your tickets here.

In addition to the free admission, shows in the planetarium and the Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater will be only $5.

You can learn more about Fry’s Free Weekend at the Arizona Science Center on the center’s website.

© 2017 KPNX-TV