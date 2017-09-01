Coconino County Fair returns to Flagstaff this Labor Day weekend

There are plenty of rides at the Coconino County Fair Labor Day weekend at Fort Tuthill County Park. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The 68th annual Coconino County Fair is in Flagstaff from Friday until Monday afternoon at the Fort Tuthill County Park.

“We have entertainment and acts all day every day, the carnival is always running we have the food vendors, we have awesome activities and amusements," said Ricky Conway, the fair director.

The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. Ticket prices range from $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and $5 for children between 6 and 8 years old.

On Saturday night, there will be a demolition derby that is a separate ticket from the entry ticket. There will also be a livestock auction.

"(There are) rides for the little ones and rides for the big ones and I myself, I’m looking forward to coming out here tomorrow and we are going to have fun at this county fair," said Conway.

There will be performances throughout the day and musical performances taking the main stage every night at approximately 6 p.m.

To see the full schedule of events, click here.

© 2017 KPNX-TV