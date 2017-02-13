KPNX
Arizona 'Chocolate Falls': Only visible one time a year

Arizona's Grand Falls, also known as Chocolate Falls, is one of the state's most-loved natural sites.

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 8:55 AM. MST February 13, 2017

If you haven't visited the Grand Falls in Arizona, you need to add it to your list of must-see places.

Located on the Navajo Nation, the Grand Falls, or "Chocolate Falls," is Arizona's largest waterfall and it's currently flowing.

Snow melt from the White Mountains streams into the Little Colorado River and allows the Grand Falls to flow during the spring.

If you would like to see the Grand Falls in person this year, visit the Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation website

PHOTOS: Grand Falls in Arizona

